Analysts Offer Predictions for MercadoLibre FY2025 Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $46.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $51.35. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $43.96 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,415.94.

MELI stock opened at $2,099.37 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,043.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,960.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

