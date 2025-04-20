Analysts Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $52.70

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

