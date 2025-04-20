Analysts Set Expectations for CFG Q2 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
