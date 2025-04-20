Analysts Set Expectations for CFG Q2 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

