Analysts Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Target Price at $378.44

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.44.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,114.20. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,492 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,707 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL opened at $301.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $189.00 and a 12-month high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

