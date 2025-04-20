Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $44.78

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 161,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

