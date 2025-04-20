Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Price Target at $239.13

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

