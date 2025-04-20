Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$53.44

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Performance

About Trisura Group

TSE:TSU opened at C$34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.75.

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.