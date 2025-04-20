Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Price Target at GBX 2,713.33

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,860 ($38.03).

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,537 ($33.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,550.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,834.86. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,352 ($44.57).

In other news, insider Kal Atwal purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,621 ($34.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.30 ($39,379.47). 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

