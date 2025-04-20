Analysts Set Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WOR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.