Analyzing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstEnergy and Spruce Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $13.47 billion 1.79 $1.10 billion $1.70 24.63 Spruce Power $82.11 million 0.45 -$65.83 million ($3.78) -0.54

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 8 5 0 2.29 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FirstEnergy and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $45.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Risk & Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.64% 11.38% 2.93% Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48%

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Spruce Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

