Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Jones Trading

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jones Trading from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $186.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

