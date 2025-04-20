Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 324.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 130,264 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 146,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price target (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.