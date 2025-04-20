Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

NYSE ARIS opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $973,995.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,528.40. This trade represents a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145 in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 80,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.