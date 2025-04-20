Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Arista Networks stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

