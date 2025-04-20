Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM opened at $35.04 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

