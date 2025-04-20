Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of ARTW opened at $1.58 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.
