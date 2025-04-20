Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARTW opened at $1.58 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.