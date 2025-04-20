Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Asana in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,847,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,031,186.03. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Asana by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

