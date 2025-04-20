ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $396,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 662.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 13.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 665,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

