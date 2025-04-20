Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

