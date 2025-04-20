ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Lowered to $965.00 at Susquehanna

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $1,100.00 to $965.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $640.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $697.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.65. The company has a market cap of $251.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in ASML by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

