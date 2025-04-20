ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390 ($5.19).
Separately, Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASC
ASOS Trading Up 6.6 %
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.