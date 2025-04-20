ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390 ($5.19).

Separately, Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

ASC opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.17) on Tuesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 223.20 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.20 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £375.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.08.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

