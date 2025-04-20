Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROE. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
ROE opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $32.41.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile
The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.
