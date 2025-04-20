Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROE. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ROE opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.