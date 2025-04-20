AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
AstroNova Stock Performance
AstroNova stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.
Institutional Trading of AstroNova
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstroNova
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.