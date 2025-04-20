AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AstroNova Stock Performance

AstroNova stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstroNova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

