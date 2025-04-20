ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 0.6 %

AACG stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.66.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

