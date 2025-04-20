Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Atlantic American Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

