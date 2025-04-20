Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.
Atlantic American Announces Dividend
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.