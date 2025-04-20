Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $154.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,463,000 after buying an additional 5,543,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $206,538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atmos Energy by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $112,002,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

