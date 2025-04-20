Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

