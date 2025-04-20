Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
