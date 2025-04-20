Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALV. Pareto Securities lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

NYSE ALV opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Autoliv by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

