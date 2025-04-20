Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $9.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
AUTL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AUTL stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $380.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.06.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
See Also
