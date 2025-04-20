Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

