Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
Avinger stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.15.
Avinger Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.