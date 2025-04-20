AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZEK. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W cut shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

AZEK stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. AZEK has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

