B. Riley Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $43.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.39, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

