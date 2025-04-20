Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.
In related news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,456.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.
