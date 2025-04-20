Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$871.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.47. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$33.62 and a one year high of C$48.12.

In related news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,456.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.