Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sonos were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 147,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $1,349,429.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,549,686.94. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.01. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

