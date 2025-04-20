Bank of Montreal Can Buys 131 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exponent were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $52,381,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $38,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exponent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exponent by 1,061.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 85,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.06. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.83 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

