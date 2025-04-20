Bank of Montreal Can Buys 22,506 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 183.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after buying an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

