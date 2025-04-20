Bank of Montreal Can Buys 968 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.98 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

