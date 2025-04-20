Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Bitfarms by 2,629.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BITF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $452.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.22 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BITF. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.86.

View Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.