Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in POSCO were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

