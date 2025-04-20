Bank of Montreal Can Has $763,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

