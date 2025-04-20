Bank of Montreal Can Has $796,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,008 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 646,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Plains GP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,535,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Plains GP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.11. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 286.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

