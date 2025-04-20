Bank of Montreal Can Has $837,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 243.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 72,802 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 176.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.32 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

