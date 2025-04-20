Bank of Montreal Can Has $864,000 Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.80. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

