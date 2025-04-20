Bank of Montreal Can Has $900,000 Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stepan were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 177.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 69.68%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, Director Susan Lewis purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

