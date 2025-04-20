Bank of Montreal Can Has $951,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNO

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $141,725.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,140.23. The trade was a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,066.84. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.