Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $123.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.