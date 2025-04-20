Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 460 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

