Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNW. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,753.30. This represents a 41.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

