Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,024 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 426,247 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

