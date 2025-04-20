Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,065,751 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in XPeng were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in XPeng by 1,703.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.62.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa America lowered XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

